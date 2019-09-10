Quantcast

Top Stock Picks for the Week of Sep 9, 2019

By Panel Of Zacks Experts,

WW WW is the company formerly known as Weight Watchers International. After it decided to change its name and its branding, subscriber rates dropped, as did earnings, leading to a sell-off in the stock. But WW has a secret weapon named Oprah Winfrey. They have rolled out new ads with Oprah and that has boosted subscriber numbers. Additionally, Oprah will be going on a 9-city arena tour called "Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" in January and February of 2020, which is the key health and wellness season due to New Year's resolutions. After falling 50% in the last year, WW is now a value with a forward P/E of 18.9. WW is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Target TGT is one of the bright spots among the big retailers as it's smaller, urban Target stores, combined with improved online presence, are really powering earnings growth. Earnings are expected to rise 13.7% this year. The shares have soared 63% year-to-date but are still affordable with a forward P/E of just 17.6. Target pays a dividend currently yielding 2.5% and is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Should these two companies be on your investing short list? Find out in this week's video.

