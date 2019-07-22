Top Stock Picks for the Week of July 22, 2019

Microsoft MSFT has a great track record of beating on earnings, so no one was surprised when the company did it again in July. It posted a strong fiscal fourth quarter with Commercial Cloud revenue up 39%, led by Azure up 64%. Office 365 now has 34.8 million subscribers and LinkedIn saw record engagement in the quarter. The company is only trading with a forward P/E of 26. It's a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. [In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of Microsoft in her personal portfolio.]

Cintas CTAS beat on the fourth quarter and gave guidance for fiscal 2020 above the Zacks Consensus as the uniform rental business remains strong. It saw strength in healthcare, education and government. It has now posted 9 consecutive years of mid-single digit revenue growth. That's impressive. Cintas shares are also breaking out to new multi-year highs on the news. It's a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should these two companies be on your investing short list? Find out in this week's video.

