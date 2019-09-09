Top Research Reports for UPS, PetroChina & Honeywell

Monday, September 9, 2019

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including United Parcel Service ( UPS ), PetroChina Company ( PTR ) and Honeywell International ( HON ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

United Parcel Service 's shares have outperformed the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry (20% vs.12.7%) in the last three months. The Zacks analyst is appreciative of UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

In 2018, the company rewarded its shareholders to the tune of $4.2 billion. Continuing its pro-investor approach, UPS increased its quarterly dividend by 5.5% in February 2019. Robust free cash flow generation by UPS supports the possibility of a dividend hike going forward. E-commerce growth is an added positive and has been aiding results for the past few quarters. UPS expects cross-border e-commerce volume to grow by 28% during the 2019-2021 period.

However, UPS' high capital expenditures are worrisome. Additionally, trade-related uncertainty with China poses a threat to the company's growth. UPS' high debt equity ratio is also concerning.

Shares of PetroChina have underperformed the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry over the past six months, losing -21.5% vs -11.6%. The Zacks analyst thinks that with higher production and lower lifting costs supporting the state-run giant's upstream unit, the stock might regain favor.

PetroChina's E&P segment posted 5.9% increase in production in the first half of 2019, while oil and gas lifting costs decreased 2.4% from what it averaged in the first six months of last year.

However, in a sign of weakness in PetroChina's downstream business, consisting of the refining and chemicals' activities, earnings plunged due to higher operating expense, narrowing profit margin and lower chemicals prices. Limited international operation and losses on gas imports give investors more reason to be cautious on the stock.

Honeywell International 's shares have gained 29.5% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Diversified Operations industry, which has gained 18.1% over the same period.

The Zacks analyst believes that strength in its commercial aerospace, warehouse and process automation businesses as well as solid demand for its commercial fire and security products will boost revenues in the quarters ahead.

Stronger sales volume, increased productivity and ongoing commercial effectiveness actions will improve its near-term profitability. For 2019, Honeywell raised earnings guidance from $7.90-$8.15 to $7.95-$8.15 per share.

However, the stock has been overvalued compared with the industry in the past year. Also, the company is experiencing softness in its productivity products business while high debts remain a concern. Earnings estimates for the company have declined for both 2019 and 2020 in the past couple of months.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CME Group ( CME ), Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( ARE ) and HP ( HPQ ).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Blueprint Medicines' (BPMC) Avapritinib NDA Accepted by FDA

Per the Zacks analyst Blueprint Medicines' NDA for avapritinib to treat GIST is under review in the United States.

Higher Demand, Cost Reductions to Aid Arconic (ARNC)

The Zacks analyst thinks Arconic is well placed to gain from strong demand in aerospace and automotive markets. Its cost reduction and productivity improvement actions should also drive margins.

Rising Trading Volume Aids CME Group (CME), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, CME Group is set to grow on increasing trading volume given sturdy market position with diverse derivative product lines and global reach.

Life-Science Assets to Propel Alexandria's (ARE) Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, Alexandria is anticipated to ride its growth curve on robust fundamentals in the life-science industry, though a large development pipeline escalates operational risks.

At Home (HOME) Banks on Store Expansion Strategy, Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, solid store opening strategy and continued enhancement of marketing strategies to drive growth.

Sling TV Subscriber Growth, Pay-TV Resizing Aids DISH (DISH)

Per the Zacks analyst, DISH's focus on retaining DISH TV subscriber base is paying off, as reflected by lower churn rate.

HP (HPQ) Rides on Growing Demand From Commercial Customers

Per the Zacks analyst, HP is benefiting from the increasing sales of commercial PC, which is backed by Windows 10 refresh cycle.

New Upgrades

Solid Comparable Sales to Fuel Zumiez's (ZUMZ) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Zumiez's sturdy comps performance and omni-channel capabilities bode well. Comps rose 3.6% during the second quarter. Management expects fiscal 2019 comps to rise in 2-4% range.

HubSpot (HUBS) Rides on Strength in Portfolio & Partnerships

Per the Zacks analyst, HubSpot is benefiting from solid adoption of subscription-based services. Further, integration of its various in-house offerings with Shopify and Facebook bode well.

Investment, Appalachian Assets Aid National Fuel Gas (NFG)

Per the Zacks analyst National Fuel Gas' productive Appalachian Assets and steady investment plans to expand and strengthen its existing infrastructure will boost its performance.

New Downgrades

Soft Comps Performance to Hurt Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, persistent of soft comps performance may hurt Ollie's Bargain top line. Comps slid 1.7% in the second quarter. Management expects fiscal 2019 comps to decline in 0.5-1.5% range.

Rising Expenses Impede Cardiovascular Systems' (CSII) Growth

The Zacks analyst is worried about Cardiovascular Systems' rising operating expenses that have continued to put bottom-line pressure.

Delayed Deals & Competition Hurt Science Applications (SAIC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Science Applications is facing delays in contracts due to ongoing protests with the Government Accountability Office.