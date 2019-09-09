Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.9% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.01, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation ( DAC ) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.79, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. ( ASRT ) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Assertio Therapeutics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.43, compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Montage Resources Corporation( MR ) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Montage Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.77 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

