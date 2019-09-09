Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 9th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.9% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.01, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Danaos Corporation ( DAC ) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.79, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. ( ASRT ) : This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Assertio Therapeutics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.43, compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Montage Resources Corporation( MR ) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Montage Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.77 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

