Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

Deluxe Corporation (DLX): This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4% over the last 60 days.

Deluxe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.90, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) : This real estate investment trust company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Street Properties has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.88, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : This airline has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.

JetBlue Airways has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.54, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.04 compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

