Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Qudian Inc. (QD): This online small consumer credit products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Qudian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.70, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Anixter International Inc. (AXE) : This enterprise cabling and security solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Anixter International Inc. Price and Consensus

Anixter International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anixter International Inc. Quote

Anixter International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.65, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Anixter International Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Anixter International Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Anixter International Inc. Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) : This transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.7% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.00, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH): This airlines transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.5% over the last 60 days.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Price and Consensus

China Southern Airlines Company Limited price-consensus-chart | China Southern Airlines Company Limited Quote

China Southern Airlines Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.75 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited pe-ratio-ttm | China Southern Airlines Company Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

Legalizing THIS Could Be Even Bigger than Marijuana

Americans spend an estimated $150 billion in this industry every year… more than twice as much as they spend on marijuana.

Now that 8 states have fully-legalized it (with several more states following close behind), Zacks has identified 5 stocks that could soar in response to the powerful demand. One industry insider described the future as "mind-blowing" - and early investors can still get in ahead of the surge.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now >>