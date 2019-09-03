Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Qudian Inc. (QD): This online small consumer credit products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Qudian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.70, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Anixter International Inc. (AXE) : This enterprise cabling and security solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Anixter International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.65, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) : This transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.00, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (ZNH): This airlines transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.5% over the last 60 days.

China Southern Airlines Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.75 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

