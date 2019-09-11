Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.78, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.9% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.18, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI): This Real estate investment trust company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

Office Properties Income Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97, compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Office Properties Income Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND): This integrated frac sand supply and services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 84% over the last 60 days.

SMART SAND INC Price and Consensus

SMART SAND INC price-consensus-chart | SMART SAND INC Quote

Smart Sand has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.68 compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SMART SAND INC PE Ratio (TTM)

SMART SAND INC pe-ratio-ttm | SMART SAND INC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

