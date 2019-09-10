Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.79 compared with 31.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.4% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50 compared with 32.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This specialty financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.73 compared with 37.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

