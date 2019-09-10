Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 10th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10th:

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote



Taylor Morrison has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.79 compared with 31.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote



AerCap Holdings N.V.  (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.  (GPI): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote



Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50 compared with 32.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote



PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This specialty financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote



PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.73 compared with 37.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Free Stock Analysis Report

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: TMHC , PFSI , GPI , AER


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?