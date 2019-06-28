Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP): This owner and leaser of a portfolio of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Natural Resource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) : This metallurgical coal producer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.08, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB) : This media and consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29% over the last 60 days.

Xcel Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.72, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : This solar power products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97 compared with 30.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

