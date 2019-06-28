Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 28th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP): This owner and leaser of a portfolio of mineral properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Natural Resource Partners LP Price and Consensus

Natural Resource Partners LP Price and Consensus

Natural Resource Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Natural Resource Partners LP Quote



Natural Resource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Natural Resource Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Natural Resource Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Natural Resource Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Natural Resource Partners LP Quote



Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) : This metallurgical coal producer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. Price and Consensus

Warrior Met Coal Inc. Price and Consensus

Warrior Met Coal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Warrior Met Coal Inc. Quote



Warrior Met Coal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.08, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Warrior Met Coal Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Warrior Met Coal Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Warrior Met Coal Inc. Quote



Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB) : This media and consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29% over the last 60 days.

Xcel Brands, Inc Price and Consensus

Xcel Brands, Inc Price and Consensus

Xcel Brands, Inc price-consensus-chart | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote



Xcel Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.72, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Xcel Brands, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Xcel Brands, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Xcel Brands, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) : This solar power products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus

Canadian Solar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote



Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97 compared with 30.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Canadian Solar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canadian Solar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canadian Solar Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: XELB , NRP , HCC , CSIQ


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar