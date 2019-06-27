Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): This manufacturer of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Meritor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.71 compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ): This cloud-based technology platform and distributor of health insurance plans has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Health Insurance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.17 compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Uniti has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.18 compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): This provider of online and offline education services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.

China Distance Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52 compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

