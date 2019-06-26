Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

Deluxe Corporation (DLX): This provider of checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories and other products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.6% over the last 60 days.

Deluxe Corporation Price and Consensus

Deluxe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Deluxe Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

The Timken Company (TKR) : This manufacturer of engineered bearings and power transmission products etc has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10% over the last 60 days.

Timken Company (The) Price and Consensus

Timken has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.38, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Timken Company (The) PE Ratio (TTM)

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) : This diversified government solutions company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Corrections Corp. of America Price and Consensus

CoreCivic has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.88, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Corrections Corp. of America PE Ratio (TTM)

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : This regional airline operator has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.

SkyWest, Inc. Price and Consensus

SkyWest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SkyWest, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

