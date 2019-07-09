Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:
Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC): This metallurgical coal producer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Ramaco Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.86, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Home(KBH) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.84, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Designer Brands Inc.(DBI) : This footwear and accessories retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Designer Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.98, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.(MCFT) : This recreational powerboats manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.
MasterCraft Boat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
