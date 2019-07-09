Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 9th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC): This metallurgical coal producer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

RAMACO RESOURCS Price and Consensus

RAMACO RESOURCS Price and Consensus

RAMACO RESOURCS price-consensus-chart | RAMACO RESOURCS Quote



Ramaco Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.86, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

RAMACO RESOURCS PE Ratio (TTM)

RAMACO RESOURCS PE Ratio (TTM)

RAMACO RESOURCS pe-ratio-ttm | RAMACO RESOURCS Quote



KB Home(KBH) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote



KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.84, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home pe-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote



Designer Brands Inc.(DBI) : This footwear and accessories retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

DSW Inc. Price and Consensus

DSW Inc. Price and Consensus

DSW Inc. price-consensus-chart | DSW Inc. Quote



Designer Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.98, compared with 18.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DSW Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

DSW Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

DSW Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DSW Inc. Quote



MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.(MCFT) : This recreational powerboats manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Quote



MasterCraft Boat has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!                  

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020. 

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RAMACO RESOURCS (METC): Free Stock Analysis Report

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report

DSW Inc. (DBI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: METC , MCFT , KBH , DBI


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar