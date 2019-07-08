Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 8th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc.  (COOP): This servicing, origination and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.  (HIIQ): This cloud-based technology platform and distributor of health insurance plans has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14% over the last 60 days.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Price and Consensus

Health Insurance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Uniti Group Inc.  (UNIT): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. Price and Consensus

Uniti has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.10 compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): This provider of online and offline education services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

China Distance Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.61 compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
UNIT , HIIQ , DL , COOP


