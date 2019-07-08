Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ): This cloud-based technology platform and distributor of health insurance plans has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14% over the last 60 days.

Health Insurance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Uniti has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.10 compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): This provider of online and offline education services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.

China Distance Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.61 compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

