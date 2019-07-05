Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Fly Leasing Limited ( FLY ) : This commercial aircraft leaser has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Fly Leasing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.31, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. ( HCC ) : This metallurgical coal producer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.95, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. ( TPRE ) : This provider of specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Third Point Reinsurance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.46, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Uniti Group Inc. ( UNIT ) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Uniti has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.15 compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

