Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 5th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Fly Leasing Limited ( FLY ) : This commercial aircraft leaser has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.

Fly Leasing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.31, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. ( HCC ) : This metallurgical coal producer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.95, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. ( TPRE ) : This provider of specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Third Point Reinsurance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.46, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Uniti Group Inc. ( UNIT ) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Uniti has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.15 compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

