Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus
MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.27 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)
MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ): This cloud-based technology platform and distributor of health insurance plans has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Price and Consensus
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Quote
Health Insurance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59 compared with 8.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Quote
Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. Price and Consensus
Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. price-consensus-chart | Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. Quote
Uniti has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.12 compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. Quote
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): This provider of online and offline education services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
China Distance Education Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | China Distance Education Holdings Limited Quote
China Distance Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.69 compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
China Distance Education Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | China Distance Education Holdings Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportCommunications Sales & Leasing,Inc. (UNIT): Free Stock Analysis ReportHealth Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ): Free Stock Analysis ReportChina Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): Free Stock Analysis ReportMR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research