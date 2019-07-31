Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): This provider of mortgage insurance as well as a range of mortgage, risk, real estate and title services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Radian Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Radian Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Radian Group Inc. Quote

Radian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.22 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Radian Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Radian Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Radian Group Inc. Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of quality servicing, origination as well as transaction-based services related to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ): This cloud-based technology platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Price and Consensus

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Quote

Health Insurance Innovations has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.92 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Quote

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): This producer of iron ore pellets in North America has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Price and Consensus

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote

Cleveland-Cliffs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.20 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>