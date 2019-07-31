Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): This provider of mortgage insurance as well as a range of mortgage, risk, real estate and title services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Radian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.22 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of quality servicing, origination as well as transaction-based services related to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ): This cloud-based technology platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Health Insurance Innovations has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.92 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): This producer of iron ore pellets in North America has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.20 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

