Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): This provider of car and truck rentals as well as car sharing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Avis Budget has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.91 compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): This provider of treated wood products as well as wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

Koppers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.96 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Koppers Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Koppers Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

Belden Inc. (BDC): This provider of signal transmission solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.

Belden Inc Price and Consensus

Belden Inc price-consensus-chart | Belden Inc Quote

Belden has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.57 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Belden Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Belden Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Belden Inc Quote

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): This iron ore mining company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Price and Consensus

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote

Cleveland-Cliffs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.05 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>