Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:
Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB): This media and consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29% over the last 60 days.
Xcel Brands, Inc Price and Consensus
Xcel Brands, Inc price-consensus-chart | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote
Xcel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.13, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Xcel Brands, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Xcel Brands, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): This solar power products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus
Canadian Solar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote
Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.08, compared with 31.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Canadian Solar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Canadian Solar Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote
Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This owner and operator of power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus
Atlantic Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote
Atlantic Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.13 compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlantic Power Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Atlantic Power Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .
This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019
Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.
These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%, +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.
Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportXcel Brands, Inc (XELB): Free Stock Analysis ReportCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Free Stock Analysis ReportAtlantic Power Corporation (AT): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research