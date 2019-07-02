Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB): This media and consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29% over the last 60 days.

Xcel Brands, Inc Price and Consensus

Xcel Brands, Inc price-consensus-chart | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote

Xcel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.13, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Xcel Brands, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Xcel Brands, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): This solar power products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus

Canadian Solar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.08, compared with 31.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Canadian Solar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canadian Solar Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This owner and operator of power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote

Atlantic Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.13 compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlantic Power Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlantic Power Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%, +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>