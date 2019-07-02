Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 2nd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 2nd:

Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB): This media and consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29% over the last 60 days.

Xcel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.13, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): This solar power products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.08, compared with 31.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlantic Power Corporation  (AT): This owner and operator of power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.13 compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




