Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 29th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ): This cloud-based technology platform and distributor of health insurance plans has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Price and Consensus

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Price and Consensus

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Quote



Health Insurance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.55, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Quote



Radian Group Inc. (RDN): This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Radian Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Radian Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Radian Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Radian Group Inc. Quote



Radian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Radian Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Radian Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Radian Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Radian Group Inc. Quote



Mr. Cooper Group Inc.  (COOP): This servicing, origination and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote



Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.99 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote



Beazer Homes USA, Inc.  (BZH): This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote



Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70 compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

Radical New Technology Creates $12.3 Trillion Opportunity

Imagine buying Microsoft stock in the early days of personal computers… or Motorola after it released the world's first cell phone. These technologies changed our lives and created massive profits for investors.

Today, we're on the brink of the next quantum leap in technology. 7 innovative companies are leading this "4th Industrial Revolution" - and early investors stand to earn the biggest profits.

See the 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: RDN , HIIQ , COOP , BZH


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar