Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ): This cloud-based technology platform and distributor of health insurance plans has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Health Insurance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.55, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Radian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.99 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH): This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70 compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

