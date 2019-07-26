Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 26th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

Popular, Inc. (BPOP): This retail and commercial banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc.(BZH) :This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

McKesson Corporation(MCK) : This pharmaceuticals and medical supplies provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

McKesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.75, compared with 19.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited(HMY) : This extractor of gold has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 82.6% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.00 compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

