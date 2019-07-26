Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

Popular, Inc. (BPOP): This retail and commercial banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus

Popular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Popular, Inc. Quote

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.52, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Popular, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Popular, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Popular, Inc. Quote

Beazer Homes USA, Inc.(BZH) :This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

Beazer Homes USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Quote

McKesson Corporation(MCK) : This pharmaceuticals and medical supplies provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

McKesson Corporation Price and Consensus

McKesson Corporation price-consensus-chart | McKesson Corporation Quote

McKesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.75, compared with 19.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

McKesson Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

McKesson Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | McKesson Corporation Quote

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited(HMY) : This extractor of gold has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 82.6% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price and Consensus

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price-consensus-chart | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote

Harmony Gold Mining Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.00 compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>