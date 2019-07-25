Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): This treated wood products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Koppers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Hibbett Sports, Inc.(HIBB) : This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.25, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Belden Inc.(BDC) : This signal transmission solutions company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.

Belden has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.54, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.(CLF) : This iron ore mining company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.06 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

