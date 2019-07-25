Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 25th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): This treated wood products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Koppers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Hibbett Sports, Inc.(HIBB) : This athletic-inspired fashion products retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.25, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Belden Inc.(BDC) : This signal transmission solutions company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.

Belden has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.54, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.(CLF) : This iron ore mining company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.06 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

