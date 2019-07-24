Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 24th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): This vehicle rental services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote



Avis Budget has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote



Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Brixmor Property Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Brixmor Property Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brixmor Property Group Inc. Quote



Brixmor Property has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Brixmor Property Group Inc. Quote



BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) : This brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote



BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.57, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BGC Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BGC Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BGC Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote



Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) : This transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote



Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX): Free Stock Analysis Report

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: COOP , CAR , BRX , BGCP


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar