Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): This vehicle rental services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Avis Budget has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Brixmor Property Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brixmor Property Group Inc. Quote

Brixmor Property has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Brixmor Property Group Inc. Quote

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) : This brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.57, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BGC Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BGC Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) : This transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>