Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): This vehicle rental services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote
Avis Budget has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Avis Budget Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Avis Budget Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote
Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Brixmor Property Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Brixmor Property Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brixmor Property Group Inc. Quote
Brixmor Property has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Brixmor Property Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Brixmor Property Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Brixmor Property Group Inc. Quote
BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) : This brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.
BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus
BGC Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote
BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.57, compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
BGC Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
BGC Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) : This transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus
MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)
MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportMR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP): Free Stock Analysis ReportAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis ReportBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX): Free Stock Analysis ReportBGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research