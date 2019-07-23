Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM): This investment advisory services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Och-Ziff Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.37, compared with 36.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : This pharmaceutical products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 60 days.

AbbVie has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.71, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) : This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KB Home (KBH) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.82 compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

