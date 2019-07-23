Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM): This investment advisory services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC price-consensus-chart | Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Quote



Och-Ziff Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.37, compared with 36.80 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC pe-ratio-ttm | Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Quote



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : This pharmaceutical products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.1% over the last 60 days.

AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus

AbbVie Inc. Price and Consensus

AbbVie Inc. price-consensus-chart | AbbVie Inc. Quote



AbbVie has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.71, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AbbVie Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AbbVie Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AbbVie Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AbbVie Inc. Quote



AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) : This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote



KB Home (KBH) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote



KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.82 compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Home pe-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM): Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER): Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: OZM , KBH , AER , ABBV


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar