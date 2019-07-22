Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This scheduled air transportation provider for passengers and cargo has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.66, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) : This provider of online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.07, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Elevate Credit, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) : This provider of scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote

Hawaiian Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.96, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) : This transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>