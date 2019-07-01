Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:
Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA): This business development company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.
Capitala has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.42, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Uniti has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.21, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.34 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This owner and operator of power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.08 compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
