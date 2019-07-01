Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA): This business development company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.

Capitala Finance Corp. Price and Consensus

Capitala Finance Corp. price-consensus-chart | Capitala Finance Corp. Quote

Capitala has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.42, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Capitala Finance Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Capitala Finance Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Capitala Finance Corp. Quote

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. Price and Consensus

Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. price-consensus-chart | Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. Quote

Uniti has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.21, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Communications Sales & Leasing,Inc. Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.34 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Atlantic Power Corporation (AT): This owner and operator of power generation assets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Power Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote

Atlantic Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.08 compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlantic Power Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlantic Power Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Atlantic Power Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>