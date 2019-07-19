Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ): This cloud-based technology platform and distributor of health insurance plans has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14% over the last 60 days.

Health Insurance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.62, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Radian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.23, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): This financial services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Credit Suisse has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.38 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

