Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This online credit solutions provider to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Elevate has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Radian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.14, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): This treated wood products provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Koppers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

