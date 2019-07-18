Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This online credit solutions provider to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Elevate has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Elevate Credit, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Radian Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Radian Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Radian Group Inc. Quote

Radian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.14, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Radian Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Radian Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Radian Group Inc. Quote

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): This treated wood products provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

Koppers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Koppers Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Koppers Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>