Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This online credit solutions provider to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus
Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote
Elevate has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Elevate Credit, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Elevate Credit, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote
Radian Group Inc. (RDN): This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Radian Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Radian Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Radian Group Inc. Quote
Radian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.14, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Radian Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Radian Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Radian Group Inc. Quote
Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): This treated wood products provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote
Koppers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.80 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Koppers Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Koppers Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportRadian Group Inc. (RDN): Free Stock Analysis ReportKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): Free Stock Analysis ReportElevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.