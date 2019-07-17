Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

AerCap Holdings N.V.  (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.47, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): This footwear and accessories retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Designer Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.45, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): This treated wood products provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Koppers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.91 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

