Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.47, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): This footwear and accessories retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

DSW Inc. Price and Consensus

DSW Inc. price-consensus-chart | DSW Inc. Quote

Designer Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.45, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DSW Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

DSW Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DSW Inc. Quote

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): This treated wood products provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

Koppers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.91 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Koppers Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Koppers Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>