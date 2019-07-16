Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Radian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.40, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): This footwear and accessories retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Designer Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.91, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This online credit solutions provider to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC): This metallurgical coal producer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Ramaco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.79 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

