Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 16th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Radian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.40, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): This footwear and accessories retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Designer Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.91, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This online credit solutions provider to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ramaco Resources, Inc.  (METC): This metallurgical coal producer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Ramaco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.79 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: RDN , METC , ELVT , DBI


