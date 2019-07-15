Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB): This media and consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29% over the last 60 days.

Xcel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): This solar power products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.48, compared with 31.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This online credit solutions provider to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This servicing, origination and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.28 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

