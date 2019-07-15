Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 15th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB): This media and consumer products company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 29% over the last 60 days.

Xcel Brands, Inc Price and Consensus

Xcel Brands, Inc Price and Consensus

Xcel Brands, Inc price-consensus-chart | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote



Xcel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Xcel Brands, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Xcel Brands, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Xcel Brands, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Xcel Brands, Inc Quote



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): This solar power products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus

Canadian Solar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote



Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.48, compared with 31.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Canadian Solar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canadian Solar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canadian Solar Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote



Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This online credit solutions provider to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote



Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.08 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Elevate Credit, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Elevate Credit, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote



Mr. Cooper Group Inc.  (COOP): This servicing, origination and transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.9% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote



Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.28 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

Wall Street's Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Brands, Inc (XELB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: XELB , ELVT , CSIQ , COOP


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar