Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC): This metallurgical coal producer and exporter has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.88, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) : This online and offline education services provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.

China Distance Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.61, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) : This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Radian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.29, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : This scheduled air transportation provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.50 compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

