Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) : This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.40, compared with 36.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) : This synthetic rubber manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Kraton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

