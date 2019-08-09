Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) : This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.40, compared with 36.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) : This synthetic rubber manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Kraton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

