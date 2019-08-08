Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:

Anixter International Inc. (AXE): This supplier of communication and security products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Anixter International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.07, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hexindai Inc. (HX) : This consumer lending company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Hexindai has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.37, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) : This manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

ACCO Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.14, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : This car rental company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.58 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

