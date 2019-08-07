Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This car dealership company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) : This producer of carbon compounds and treated wood products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote
Koppers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.33, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Koppers Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Koppers Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote
Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : This consumer and commercial products provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Newell Brands Inc. Price and Consensus
Newell Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Newell Brands Inc. Quote
Newell Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Newell Brands Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Newell Brands Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Newell Brands Inc. Quote
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : This mining company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Price and Consensus
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote
Cleveland-Cliffs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.01 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .
This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019
Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.
These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%, +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.
Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportNewell Brands Inc. (NWL): Free Stock Analysis ReportKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): Free Stock Analysis ReportGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis ReportCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research