Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This car dealership company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) : This producer of carbon compounds and treated wood products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Koppers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.33, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : This consumer and commercial products provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Newell Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : This mining company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.01 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

