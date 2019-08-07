Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This car dealership company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote



Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote



Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) : This producer of carbon compounds and treated wood products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote



Koppers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.33, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Koppers Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Koppers Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Koppers Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : This consumer and commercial products provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Newell Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Newell Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Newell Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Newell Brands Inc. Quote



Newell Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Newell Brands Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Newell Brands Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Newell Brands Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Newell Brands Inc. Quote



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : This mining company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Price and Consensus

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Price and Consensus

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote



Cleveland-Cliffs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.01 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019

Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.

These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%, +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.

Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NWL , KOP , GPI , CLF


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar