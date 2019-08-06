Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 6th:

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ): This solar energy solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus

Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.36, compared with 34.40 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Canadian Solar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Genworth Financial, Inc.(GNW) : This insurance company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Genworth Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Genworth Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.47, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Genworth Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Evercore Inc.(EVR) : This independent investment banking advisory firm has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc Price and Consensus

Evercore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.02, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Evercore Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Radian Group Inc.(RDN) : This private mortgage insurance provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Radian Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Radian has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.39 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Radian Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Earnings Calendar