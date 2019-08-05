Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): This automobile components manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Meritor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.84, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) : This petrochemical company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.34, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navistar International Corp. (NAV) : This commercial vehicles manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Navistar International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.35, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) : This chemicals and specialty polymers manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Kraton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

