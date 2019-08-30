Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.02, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT) : This regional bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.21, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) : This commercial banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.78, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): This automobile components manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Meritor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.44 compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

