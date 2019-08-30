Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 30th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 30th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This transaction-based services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.02, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (SBT) : This regional bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.21, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Popular, Inc. (BPOP) : This commercial banking products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.78, compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR): This automobile components manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Meritor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.44 compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

