Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 2nd:

Popular, Inc. (BPOP): This provider of retail, mortgage and commercial banking services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.28 compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of quality servicing, origination as well as transaction-based services related to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.51 compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): This producer of iron ore pellets in North America has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.47 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

