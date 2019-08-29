Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote



Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.81, compared with 2.70 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote



Delta Air Lines, Inc.(DAL) : This airline has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote



Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.02, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote



Fly Leasing Limited(FLY) : This aircraft leasing investment company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47.1% over the last 60 days.

Fly Leasing Limited Price and Consensus

Fly Leasing Limited Price and Consensus

Fly Leasing Limited price-consensus-chart | Fly Leasing Limited Quote



Fly Leasing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.46, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fly Leasing Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Fly Leasing Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Fly Leasing Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Fly Leasing Limited Quote



SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW): This regional airline has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.

SkyWest, Inc. Price and Consensus

SkyWest, Inc. Price and Consensus

SkyWest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SkyWest, Inc. Quote



SkyWest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.94 compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SkyWest, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

SkyWest, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

SkyWest, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | SkyWest, Inc. Quote



See the  full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Danaos Corporation (DAC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SKYW , FLY , DAL , DAC


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar