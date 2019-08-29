Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.81, compared with 2.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc.(DAL) : This airline has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.02, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fly Leasing Limited(FLY) : This aircraft leasing investment company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47.1% over the last 60 days.

Fly Leasing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.46, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW): This regional airline has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.5% over the last 60 days.

SkyWest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.94 compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

