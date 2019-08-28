Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 28th

By Zacks Equity Research

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.36 compared with 25.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

AerCap Holdings N.V.  (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.4% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46 compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.  (GPI): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.19 compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This specialty financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.58 compared with 37.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

