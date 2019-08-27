Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 27th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI): This provider of automation and control technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Hollysys has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46 compared with 20.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Anixter Inc. (AXE): This supplier of communication and security products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Anixter has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.30 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.  (GPI): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.23 compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corp. (NAVI): This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.18 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

Navient Corporation (NAVI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (HOLI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Anixter International Inc. (AXE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Earnings Calendar