Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th:
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI): This provider of automation and control technologies has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Hollysys has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46 compared with 20.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Anixter Inc. (AXE): This supplier of communication and security products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Anixter has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.30 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.23 compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navient Corp. (NAVI): This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.18 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
