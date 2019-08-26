Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This specialty financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.47 compared with 37.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): This provider of financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.59 compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.4% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.53 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corp. (NAVI): This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.08 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

