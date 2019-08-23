Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23rd:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50 compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Anixter International Inc. (AXE): This supplier of communication and security products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Anixter has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.56 compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.4% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.72 compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kraton Corporation (KRA): This manufacturer of styrenic block copolymers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Kraton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55 compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

