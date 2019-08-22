Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This asset management and business processing solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.34, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) : This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.81, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) : This specialty financial services firm has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.32, compared with 36.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND): This vacation ownership and exchange company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Wyndham Destinations has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76 compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

