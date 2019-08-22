Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22nd:

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This asset management and business processing solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.34, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) : This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.81, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) : This specialty financial services firm has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.32, compared with 36.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND): This vacation ownership and exchange company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Wyndham Destinations has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76 compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

