Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 21st

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21st:

Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA): This company that engages in commercial air handling and industrial hose businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Crawford United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.42, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) : This provider of automation and control technologies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92, compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Anixter International Inc. (AXE) : This distributor of network and security solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Anixter International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.10, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): This office products manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.

ACCO Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.07 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

