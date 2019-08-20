Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 20th:

Anixter International Inc. (AXE): This supplier of electrical and electronic wire and cable has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Anixter International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.89, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) : This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.15, compared with 23.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) : This midstream energy assets operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 60 days.

CNX Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.13, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) : This transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Green Plains has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42 compared with 65.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

