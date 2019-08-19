Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:
Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL): This designer of consumer fashion accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 71.3% over the last 60 days.
Fossil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.32, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Insight Enterprises, Inc.(NSIT) : This provider of information technology-related products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.96, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Office Depot, Inc.(ODP) : This provider of office supplies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Office Depot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.95, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Kraton Corporation(KRA) : This manufacturer of bio-based chemicals and specialty polymers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Kraton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
