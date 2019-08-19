Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL): This designer of consumer fashion accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 71.3% over the last 60 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fossil Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fossil Group, Inc. Quote

Fossil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.32, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fossil Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Fossil Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Fossil Group, Inc. Quote

Insight Enterprises, Inc.(NSIT) : This provider of information technology-related products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Insight Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.96, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Office Depot, Inc.(ODP) : This provider of office supplies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus

Office Depot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Office Depot, Inc. Quote

Office Depot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.95, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Office Depot, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Office Depot, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Office Depot, Inc. Quote

Kraton Corporation(KRA) : This manufacturer of bio-based chemicals and specialty polymers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Kraton Corporation Price and Consensus

Kraton Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kraton Corporation Quote

Kraton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kraton Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Kraton Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Kraton Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>