Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 19th:

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL): This designer of consumer fashion accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 71.3% over the last 60 days.

Fossil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.32, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Insight Enterprises, Inc.(NSIT) : This provider of information technology-related products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.96, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Office Depot, Inc.(ODP) : This provider of office supplies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Office Depot has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.95, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kraton Corporation(KRA) : This manufacturer of bio-based chemicals and specialty polymers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Kraton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40 compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

