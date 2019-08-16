Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.36 compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.48 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

Kraton Corporation (KRA): This manufacturer of styrenic block copolymers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Kraton Corporation Price and Consensus

Kraton Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kraton Corporation Quote

Kraton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.03 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kraton Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Kraton Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Kraton Corporation Quote

Anixter International Inc. (AXE): This supplier of communication and security products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Anixter International Inc. Price and Consensus

Anixter International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anixter International Inc. Quote

Anixter has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.57 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Anixter International Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Anixter International Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Anixter International Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>