Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16th:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.36 compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus
Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote
AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.48 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote
Kraton Corporation (KRA): This manufacturer of styrenic block copolymers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Kraton Corporation Price and Consensus
Kraton Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kraton Corporation Quote
Kraton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.03 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Kraton Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Kraton Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Kraton Corporation Quote
Anixter International Inc. (AXE): This supplier of communication and security products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Anixter International Inc. Price and Consensus
Anixter International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anixter International Inc. Quote
Anixter has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.57 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Anixter International Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Anixter International Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Anixter International Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free reportKraton Corporation (KRA): Free Stock Analysis ReportGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis ReportAnixter International Inc. (AXE): Free Stock Analysis ReportAercap Holdings N.V. (AER): Free Stock Analysis ReportTo read this article on Zacks.com click here.Zacks Investment Research