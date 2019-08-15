Quantcast

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 15th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): This designer and manufacturer of academic, consumer and business products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.

ACCO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.92, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.31, compared with 34.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Anixter International Inc. (AXE): This supplier of communication and security products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Anixter has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.78 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ESNT , AXE , ACCO


More from Zacks.com

