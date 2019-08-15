Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 15th:

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): This designer and manufacturer of academic, consumer and business products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.7% over the last 60 days.

ACCO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.92, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.31, compared with 34.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Anixter International Inc. (AXE): This supplier of communication and security products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Anixter has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.78 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

