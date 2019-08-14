Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of quality servicing, origination as well as transaction-based services related to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.7% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus
MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.26 compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)
MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus
Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote
AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote
Popular, Inc. (BPOP): This provider of retail, mortgage and commercial banking services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus
Popular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Popular, Inc. Quote
Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Popular, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Popular, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Popular, Inc. Quote
