Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 14th

By Zacks Equity Research,

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc.  (COOP): This provider of quality servicing, origination as well as transaction-based services related to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.7% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.26 compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Popular, Inc. (BPOP): This provider of retail, mortgage and commercial banking services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the  full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the  Value score and how it is calculated here .

Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
COOP , BPOP , AER


Zacks.com

