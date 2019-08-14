Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 14th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of quality servicing, origination as well as transaction-based services related to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 46.7% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.26 compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

Popular, Inc. (BPOP): This provider of retail, mortgage and commercial banking services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Popular, Inc. Price and Consensus

Popular, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Popular, Inc. Quote

Popular has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Popular, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Popular, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Popular, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here .

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>